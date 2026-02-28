The Seattle Mariners are facing a challenging start to the 2026 spring training season as they aim to build on their recent ALCS appearance. Earlier this month, there was optimism surrounding young pitcher Bryce Miller, who reported feeling 100% after an elbow injury hampered his 2025 season.

After consulting with specialists, Miller decided against surgery for bone spurs and opted for a rehabilitation path to regain the dominant form he showed in 2024. This health milestone was deemed crucial for a rotation looking to surpass the Toronto Blue Jays this year.

Meanwhile, the team has been carefully managing shortstop JP Crawford, who entered camp with shoulder soreness. Manager Dan Wilson initially adopted a cautious approach with the veteran leader, expressing confidence that Crawford would be ready to lead the lineup by Opening Day on March 26.

However, recent updates from Mariners beat writer Daniel Kramer indicated a shift in momentum. After an outing on Thursday, Bryce Miller experienced soreness in his left side and oblique.

General Manager Justin Hollander confirmed that imaging showed inflammation, prompting the right-hander to shut down for a few days. While he is expected to begin light catching soon, there is currently no firm timeline for his return to the mound.

Article Continues Below

This is a frustrating development for Miller, who was eager to demonstrate his durability after a difficult 2025 season where his ERA rose to 5.68.

On a more positive note, JP Crawford is making significant progress in his recovery. Hollander announced that Crawford is scheduled to take live at-bats on the back fields today, to make his Cactus League debut as a designated hitter this Tuesday.

If his shoulder continues to respond well to the increased workload, the Mariners expect to have their Gold Glove shortstop back in the field during the week of March 8.

While these setbacks provide opportunities for prospects like Colt Emerson to gain valuable experience, the Mariners remain focused on ensuring their core veterans are healthy for the start of the regular season against Cleveland.