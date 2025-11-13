As Chaim Bloom takes over as president of baseball operations, the St. Louis Cardinals are planning to make plenty of changes. Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray are both expected to be traded. But they aren't the only ones.

After missing the playoffs for third-straight season, the Cardinals are exploring all avenues to improve their future. That could include trading Brendan Donovan, who was voted to his first All-Star Game in 2025, via Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of the Athletic.

“Offloading veteran contracts, however, is far from the Cardinals’ only priority,” Rosenthal, Sammon and Woo wrote. “They also will look to trade from their surplus of left-handed hitters, a group that includes Brendan Donovan. A first-time All Star last season, Donovan missed most of the final six weeks due to a nagging groin injury and underwent sports hernia repair surgery in October. But he is expected to be fully ready by spring training.”

“While the organization holds Donovan in high regard, the argument to move him involves the timing of the Cardinals’ next competitive window,” they continued. “Donovan will turn 29 in January and has two years remaining before free agency.”

Over 118 games in 2025, Donovan hit a career-best .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs. While his season ended early due to sports hernia surgery, Donovan's value has never been higher after his All-Star appearance. With the Cardinals in trade mode, it may be time to cash in.

The Cardinals already have his replacement in waiting with top prospect JJ Wetherholt knocking on the major league window. Trading Donovan would re-load the farm system while allowing Wetherholt to prove himself at the MLB level.

St. Louis is sure to be active throughout the offseason as they re-image their franchise. Arenado and Gray are essentially guaranteed to be dealt. Don't be surprised if Donovan joins them.