With the St. Louis Cardinals wrapped in rumors ahead of the trade deadline, two prominent players on the team could potentially be moved before the evening of July 31. While there have been speculations of a trade involving Cardinals star Nolan Arenado, add pitcher Sonny Gray to the mix, as there's no doubt that this trade deadline will be interesting for the team.

In the latest reporting from Katie Woo of The Athletic, she would say that the team will “entertain offers” on Arenado and Gray, though the chances “remain slim.” The reason why the probability is low is that both have full no-trade clauses in each of their contracts, which Arenado reportedly did last offseason, vetoing a deal to the Houston Astros.

“St. Louis will entertain offers on Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray,” Woo wrote. “Both players have full no-trade clauses but could be motivated to waive them for the right fit. Mozeliak has started to gauge the interest of a handful of contending teams, though the talks are described as preliminary.”

“The odds of either player being traded before the deadline remain slim, but the Cardinals are financially motivated to move their contracts,” Woo continued. “Gray is owed $35 million in 2026, his final guaranteed year of his three-year contract, and Arenado has $31 million (not including deferrals) remaining over the next two seasons.”

Reports suggest Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado likely to stay with Cardinals

As the rumors around the Cardinals and Arenado, plus Gray, will continue, Woo would talk about how the third baseman could receive interest from other teams as he's as great defensively as he has been in his career. However, his offense has dipped with St. Louis as he has a .239 batting average to go along with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs.

When talking about Gray, the pitcher currently has a 10-4 record while recording a 4.33 ERA and 128 strikeouts. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports would report that Gray has “no interest” in waiving his no-trade clause, though that was from late June, meaning feelings can change.

“Rival teams would love to get their hands on Cardinals starters Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas, but they have full no-trade clauses, and have no interest in waiving them,” Nightengale wrote.

The MLB insider would also write about Arenado and how St. Louis is prepared to keep him through the trade deadline, as there hasn't been “strong interest.”

“The Cardinals are planning on keeping third baseman Nolan Arenado through the deadline with no teams showing strong interest in him since he rejected potential deals to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels,” Nightengale wrote.

It remains to be seen how active the Cardinals will be before the trade deadline and if any deal involves Arenado or Gray.