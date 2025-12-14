The St. Louis Cardinals are in rebuilding mode after missing the playoffs for the third straight year in 2025. The team is looking to move several players this offseason, including Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. However, the Cardinals’ most popular target, and therefore the team’s most valuable trade asset, is Brendan Donovan.

The 28-year-old infielder made his first All-Star Game in 2025. And, while the Cardinals have signaled that it would take a massive haul to land Donovan, teams have continued to inquire.

Following MLB’s Winter Meetings, trade talks involving Donovan have heated up. Two teams have emerged as the favorites to land the four-year pro. The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants are viewed as the top contenders for a Donovan deal, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Cardinals contemplate Brendan Donovan deal

Donovan is prized for his defensive versatility and productive bat. He won a Gold Glove in 2022 and has demonstrated his ability to field a number of positions as a super-utility player. Donovan is coming off a strong year at the plate as well. He slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 32 doubles, 50 RBI and 64 runs in 118 games for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has made it clear that it’s looking for a package of top-ranked prospects in a trade. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, the Mariners’ No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has come up in talks with the Cardinals. As has outfielder Lazaro Montes (Seattle's No. 3 prospect)

San Francisco is also reportedly aggressively pursuing Donovan. LHP Carson Whisenhunt, the Giants’ No. 7 prospect, and middle infielder Gavin Kilen (No. 3 ) have been discussed in a potential deal.

The competition for Donovan’s services is working to the Cardinals’ advantage as the team looks to restock its farm system during a rebuild. Donovan is an attractive option due to his on-field abilities as well as his contract. The All-Star utility player is under club control through the 2027 season. And he's set to make a reasonable $5.75 million in 2026.