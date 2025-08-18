No one has previously changed the landscape of college football quite like Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders after joining the University of Colorado Football program. From leading the Buffs to a winning record and ensuring his son Shedeur Sanders played on a national stage, Coach Prime is gearing up for another successful season from Boulder. Nike recently celebrated Sanders' birthday by gifting him some exclusive one-of-one footwear in front of the whole team.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Coach Deion Sanders has led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 13-12 record over the last two years since hopping on board one of the biggest hype trains in all of college football last season. Even more impressive was Sanders' ability to turn around the 1-11 season from the year prior to his arrival, effectively changing the landscape for Colorado in terms of their recruiting ability and presence on a national stage.

Sanders has also been working closely with Nike to outfit his entire program in the signature Nike Air DT Max cleats and sneakers, worn by Sanders himself during his playing days. After a number of successful public releases, Nike decided to put together a special surprise for the NFL legend's 58th birthday.

Nike's 1-of-1 gift to Deion Sanders

Colorado blessed Coach Prime with 1-of-1 Nike Air DT ‘92 PEs for his birthday 🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/bNd9BSsKLW — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 11, 2025



While the Buffaloes sang “Happy Birthday” to their coach, a Nike representative presented four custom, 1-of-1 Nike Air DT '92 PE sneakers for Sanders. Appearing in Purple/Gold, Red/White, Yellow/Black, and Black/Black, Sanders was appreciative of the gesture. However, his “look good, feel good, play good, pay good” model went into full effect as Sanders chose his favorite pair from the bunch.

“Grown men can't walk around in purple, like I'm Prince. Can't wear the red and white, that's not our thing.” After also shrugging off the yellow pair, Sanders finally settled on the classic Black/Black colorway as his favorite, only cementing his diehard love for the Black/Gold scheme of the Colorado Football program.

All in all, it was a great gesture towards Sanders and a nice moment shared with the entire team. Sanders will undoubtedly be rocking these upcoming pairs on the sidelines in the upcoming season as the Buffaloes look to continue improving once again.