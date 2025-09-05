The St. Louis Cardinals kick off a crucial weekend series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. However, Oliver Marmol has to find a way to take the Giants down with Nolan Gorman at first base. Willson Contreras' suspension for his reaction to being ejected from a game in late August begins in the opener. However, his suspension is not as long as it used to be.

Conteras blew up at an umpire who threw him out of a game. The Cardinals slugger threw equipment onto the field, earning him a suspension from Major League Baseball. While the incident happened on August 27, he and the team appealed the suspension to the league. After a week spent analyzing the situation, the suspension shrank from six games to only four.

Regardless of how long he is out, Marmol has his work cut out for him. The Cardinals manager is dealing with rumors about his job security as his squad fights for a playoff spot in the National League. Playing without arguably his best offensive player puts him at a big disadvantage. According to The Athletic's Katie Woo, Contreras' absence is shorter than it originally was.

“Willson Contreras has had his six-game suspension reduced to four,” Woo said. “He will begin serving that suspension today. Other transactions: Yohel Pozo (concussion) reinstated from IL. César Prieto was optioned to Memphis.”

St. Louis is not out of playoff contention yet, but it does not look good. Despite upsetting other general managers by winning earlier this season, the Cardinals' postseason hopes hang by a thread. Winning a series against the Giants would help, but doing so without Contreras in the lineup is a tough task.

Contreras could return early next week as St. Louis' regular season winds down. If Marmol and his team can survive without him for the time being, he could come back and be a spark that the Cardinals need.