Entering 2025, the Tampa Bay Rays will face one of the toughest roads to the postseason. Surrounded by four other teams with playoff aspirations of their own, the Rays need to find a way to strengthen their squad to make a push towards October. The team suffered a brief scare when staff ace Shane McClanahan left Saturday's start, but his elbow is just fine. He'll start the season on the IL but should return within a few weeks.

Pitching has long been a hallmark of the Rays' success, and it has allowed the team to get by with a less than stellar offense at times. A couple spots in their lineup could be problematic, such as catcher, corner infield and center field. Junior Caminero will hopefully be the long-term answer at third base, and he should take the reins starting Opening Day. Yandy Diaz is at first base but would be better at designated hitter. Danny Jansen signed a one-year deal to be the top catcher, but he could be elsewhere next season.

Even with all of these question marks, the biggest one remains center field. Josh Lowe is entrenched in right field, while Christopher Morel will get the majority of the starts in left. In center, Jonny DeLuca will likely get the nod. His defense has been excellent, but his bat leaves something to be desired. For a team with postseason aspirations, improving the position would be a great idea. One potential addition that could take this offense to the next level if he's back at full strength? None other than Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.

Luis Robert Jr. could provide Rays with star center fielder

The biggest obstacle the Rays would have in this deal is Robert Jr.'s contract. This season, he'll make $15 million, and the next two seasons are club options at $20 million apiece. For Tampa Bay, that's a large sum that would be among the largest in franchise history. As the team goes through at least one season away from their home at Tropicana Field and faces an uncertain future in regard to their next home, adding a salary that big to their books might be a tall ask.

Yet, if they are serious about pursuing the franchise's first World Series title in 2025, this is a trade that president of baseball operations Erik Neander and the rest of the Rays' brass should strongly consider. At the peak of his powers, Robert Jr. is one of the most electrifying players in baseball. 2023 was a great example of this. It was his best season in the majors so far, and he complied a WAR of 5.1 in 145 games played.

The 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases that campaign showcased just how much he can influence the game around him. Because of this height, the White Sox' rumored asking price for him is high. And for good reason as well. Luckily, it's a price that the Rays can pay because of the depth in their farm system, which has long been one of the best in the MLB.

Including two top prospects in first baseman Tre' Morgan and outfielder Chandler Simpson, plus two arms in Mason Montgomery and Santiago Suarez, should be enough to tempt the White Sox into making a move. Montgomery could step into Chicago's rotation from day one, while Morgan and Simpson could make their way to the South Side by season's end as long as their development continues at their current rate. The biggest question that remains is this: is 2025 going to be another season where the Rays pursue October glory? Or will this current stadium saga once again hold them back? Starting Thursday, the baseball world will see firsthand.