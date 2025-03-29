The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Saturday that outfielder Josh Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. Lowe later revealed that he suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain. There is currently no injury timeline for his return.

“It is a little worse than what happened last year,” Lowe said Saturday, via Rays TV reporter Ryan Bass. “Been through it. You know, maybe that's a blessing in disguise, knowing what it takes to get better, and kind of what to expect from the rehab standpoint. I'm going to do what I can every single day to make sure that I'm getting one step better.”

The Rays earned an Opening Day 3-2 victory against the Colorado Rockies in dramatic fashion, as Kameron Misner crushed a walk-off home run. It was a tremendous way to begin the season. Although the Rays have some uncertainty, they are looking to compete in 2025. Lowe's injury is far from ideal, however.

Rays' Josh Lowe to miss time with injury

Lowe, 27, has displayed signs of potential in the past. The left-handed slugger, who made his MLB debut in 2021, hit .292 and recorded an .835 OPS and 20 home runs in 2023. He added 32 stolen bases in what was a promising campaign.

In 2024, though, Lowe was limited to only 106 games played. His production saw a massive decrease while he was on the field as well. The Rays were hoping that Josh Lowe could stay healthy and bounce back in 2025, but this latest update won't help that goal.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Josh Lowe's injury status as they are made available. As mentioned, there is no timeline for his return at the moment.

Tampa Bay will attempt to move on without Josh Lowe. The Rays will host the Rockies once again on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST.