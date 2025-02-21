Spring training is getting underway across the MLB, and the Texas Rangers will be looking forward to the opportunity to get back on track after they followed up their World Series victory in 2023 by missing the playoffs entirely in 2024. However, it looks like some injury concerns are already beginning to mount, leading to an interesting update from manager Bruce Bochy on outfielder Wyatt Langford.

Langford made his highly-anticipated MLB debut in 2024, and he turned in a solid campaign, hitting .253 with 16 home runs and 74 runs batted in. As a result, there's no doubt that Langford will be penciled into one of the three outfield spots for Texas on Opening Day. The only issue would be his health, and that appears to be a problem, as Bochy revealed that Langford is getting shut down for a couple days due to a mild strain in his left oblique.

“Wyatt Langford has a mild strain of left oblique, will be down from baseball activities 5-7 days. But Bochy insists he will be ready for opening day,” Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Bruce Bochy, Rangers not concerned about Wyatt Langford injury

It's obviously a bit of a concern to see Langford suffer an injury, but it doesn't seem like the concern level is that high currently. Bochy and the coaching staff are going to play it safe with Langford since there's still over a month between now and the start of the regular season, as there's no sense forcing him into the action right now and risking a more severe injury.

If all goes according to plan, Langford will be in the lineup for Texas on Opening Day, but this injury situation is one that bears watching over the next couple of weeks. Bochy is hoping that Langford will be able to resume baseball activities next week, and assuming he can, he should still have enough time to get himself ready for the start of the 2025 campaign.