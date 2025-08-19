With less than 30 games left in their season, every game counts for the Texas Rangers. Rangers president Chris Young decided to go all-in at the trade deadline to give Bruce Bochy a chance to make a run. However, tragedy might have struck in the form of Jacob deGrom missing a start. The starter won't pitch against the Kansas City Royals this week thanks to his shoulder.

deGrom did not pitch in the All-Star Game, but Texas' ace earned the nod. He and Nathan Eovaldi are one of the league's best one-two punches the league has to offer. This season is unique for deGrom because it is one of the healthiest of his career. However, it looks like his good injury luck has come to an end. Bochy will have to turn elsewhere against the Royals this week.

MLB.com's Kennedi Landry broke the news when Young announced that deGrom got scratched from his start. According to the president of baseball operations for Texas, the problem is more based on his workload than anything else.

“The Rangers are going to skip Jacob deGrom’s start tomorrow due to shoulder fatigue, per Chris Young,” Landry reported. “He went back to Texas to see Dr. Kieth Meister and everything checked out good. More of a workload management situation.”

Any health issue with deGrom is a major concern. When he is healthy, the Rangers' ace is one of the best pitchers in the modern era. The problem with him is that he rarely finishes a season at full health. However, it looks like this injury is not one that could end his season. Despite the good news, today's update might inform how Bochy handles deGrom moving forward.

The pitcher has already thrown more innings this season than he has in any year since 2019. Even though he will miss his next start, Rangers fans can rest easy knowing that the Royals game might be the only one that he misses.

More Texas Rangers News
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jon Gray (22) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.
Rangers insider makes retirement prediction for World Series champ after injuryBenjamin Adducchio ·
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jon Gray (22) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.
Rangers’ Jon Gray’s future gets murkier after latest updateZachary Howell ·
Texas Rangers pinch runner Cody Freeman (39) reacts after scoring during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field.
3 prospects Rangers must promote as rosters expand for 2025 stretch runZachary Howell ·
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches to the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt clowns Alejandro Kirk with Rickey Henderson quipBrayden Haena ·
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts to striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Globe Life Field.
Rangers place Adolis Garcia on IL as Evan Carter returnsJoey Mistretta ·
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (23) throws during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field.
1 Rangers player who will make or break 2025 playoff chancesZachary Howell ·