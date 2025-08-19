With less than 30 games left in their season, every game counts for the Texas Rangers. Rangers president Chris Young decided to go all-in at the trade deadline to give Bruce Bochy a chance to make a run. However, tragedy might have struck in the form of Jacob deGrom missing a start. The starter won't pitch against the Kansas City Royals this week thanks to his shoulder.

deGrom did not pitch in the All-Star Game, but Texas' ace earned the nod. He and Nathan Eovaldi are one of the league's best one-two punches the league has to offer. This season is unique for deGrom because it is one of the healthiest of his career. However, it looks like his good injury luck has come to an end. Bochy will have to turn elsewhere against the Royals this week.

MLB.com's Kennedi Landry broke the news when Young announced that deGrom got scratched from his start. According to the president of baseball operations for Texas, the problem is more based on his workload than anything else.

“The Rangers are going to skip Jacob deGrom’s start tomorrow due to shoulder fatigue, per Chris Young,” Landry reported. “He went back to Texas to see Dr. Kieth Meister and everything checked out good. More of a workload management situation.”

Any health issue with deGrom is a major concern. When he is healthy, the Rangers' ace is one of the best pitchers in the modern era. The problem with him is that he rarely finishes a season at full health. However, it looks like this injury is not one that could end his season. Despite the good news, today's update might inform how Bochy handles deGrom moving forward.

The pitcher has already thrown more innings this season than he has in any year since 2019. Even though he will miss his next start, Rangers fans can rest easy knowing that the Royals game might be the only one that he misses.