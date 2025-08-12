The Texas Rangers willed themselves back from an early deficit to take down the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Monday night.

Arizona landed a big blow to Texas early in the game, boasting a 5-1 lead after three innings. Despite this, the hosts did not let that ruin their confidence as they stormed back in the sixth inning with four runs.

Tying the game in the ninth, the Rangers forced extra innings as they kept the Diamondbacks quiet in the top of the 10th frame. This paved the way for Jake Burger to land an RBI single to left field, driving Sam Haggerty home to win the game in rallying fashion.

This marked the Rangers' biggest deficit overcome for a win this season, per team reporter Evan Grant. They trailed by as much 6-1 after the top of the sixth inning, making this feat significant.

How Rangers played against Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers celebrate after pinch hitter Jake Burger (21) drives in the game winning run during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field.


The Rangers showed fighting spirit in their comeback, fending off the Diamondbacks to win the series opener.

Texas' offense was active throughout the course of the game. They landed 11 hits after 39 at-bats, which included seven RBIs and two homers. Wyatt Langford and Rowdy Tellez got the home runs in the sixth and ninth innings, playing crucial roles in the comeback.

It was an overall tough performance for the Rangers' bullpen. They conceded 11 hits after 39 at-bats, but made enough plays down the stretch to cool off Arizona. Nathan Eovaldi started on the mound as he lasted five innings, striking out three batters while conceding eight hits and five earned runs. Pat Maton earned the win on the team's behalf.

Texas improved to a 61-59 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL West Division standings. They are 5.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners and 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

The Rangers will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Diamondbacks. The contest will take place on Aug. 13 at 8:05 p.m. ET.

