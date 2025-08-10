The Texas Rangers have hovered around the .500 mark for the majority of the season. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has been ejected multiple times this season as he tries to motivate his players. Unfortunately, Texas has not met its standards this season. However, they are not out of time. Tweaking the roster around Nathan Eovaldi, Phil Maton, and Jake Burger could solve issues.

The Rangers are not in the tightest division in the league, but the American League West is no cake walk. Bochy's squad lurks in third place behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. However, one good week could see the Rangers leapfrog both of their rivals for the top spot in the division. With how competitive the AL is, winning the division is Texas' easiest path to the playoffs.

The Rangers have proved this season that they are capable of dramatic wins. At their best, Bochy's players can go toe-to-toe with almost any team in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, that peak form has eluded the team for most of the season. However, this would be the best time to find their former magic and go on a run. Despite their struggles, Texas can't be counted out just yet.

When looking at the Rangers' roster, there are not many holes to exploit. However, the gaps that are present are huge. Texas wanted to go all-in at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, the market did not break in the front office's favor. The Rangers added Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the deadline was otherwise underwhelming.

For a team with World Series admiration, a big change needs to happen right now. The clock is ticking on what could be Bochy's last season before retirement. The Rangers are under pressure to make the most of it. Here's how they can.

Jake Burger needs to be the starting first baseman

Entering the season, Burger was one player to keep an eye on. After two breakout seasons in 2023 and 2024, the first baseman was a prime candidate to take a big step forward this season. Unfortunately, an injury took the wind out of Burger's sails and prevented him from getting into a good rhythm. The Rangers' offensive woes aren't solely on him, but he has fallen short.

Bochy turned to Josh Smith to replace Burger at first base. However, Burger is healthy and ready to take his former position back. It is one of many tough calls that the veteran manager needs to make before the playoffs come around. Positionally, having Smith's versatility off the bench could come in big when playoff games become centered on defense.

Bochy and the Rangers were high on Burger before the season. As it comes to a close, there is no reason to stray away from that faith. At this point, the first baseman is not going to emerge as an offensive powerhouse. However, he can still provide enough clutch hitting to turn the tides in Texas' favor. A simple switch could be all the team needs to fix their inconsistency.

Phil Maton needs to be the closer instead of Robert Garcia

Outside of Kelly, Maton was the biggest get for the Rangers at the trade deadline. The veteran reliever was a setup man in front of Ryan Helsley on the St. Louis Cardinals. When he joined Texas' roster, his role became much bigger. Thanks to struggles from Robert Garcia in the bullpen, Maton could take another step up the ladder. It is just a matter of Bochy making the call.

Garcia has cost the Rangers games throughout the season. For a team that needs to make up grounds, collapsing at the end of games is just unacceptable. Unfortunately, Texas missed out on the top relievers on the trade market. Now, Bochy has to make the most of what he has. However, even a manager as good as he is can't solve every problem without the right tools.

Compared to one another, Maton and Garcia are similar. However, Maton has a significantly better ERA and is the more efficient reliever. His lack of experience closing games is one of the only knocks against him. If Bochy made the switch now, Maton could use the rest of the season to prepare for playoff situations. At this point, the Rangers need a change of pace in their bullpen.

Nathan Eovaldi needs to be the Game 1 starter over Jacob deGrom

Whether its an All-Star nod or trade rumors, Jacob deGrom has made many headlines with the Rangers. However, Eovaldi is quietly in the middle of a better statistical season. His 1.38 ERA would lead the league by a mile if he were eligible to make the list. Regardless of which pitcher fans think are better, Eovaldi and deGrom form one of the best one-two punches in baseball.

Eovaldi not making the All-Star team angered many Rangers fans. Texas honored an incentive in his contract anyways, rewarding him for a career season. However, there is a chance that Bochy's team wastes his excellence by missing the postseason altogether. If they do make it into the playoffs, Eovaldi needs to be the Game 1 starter, despite how good deGrom has been.

In the playoffs, limiting the opposing offense is paramount. However, getting off to a good start is even more important. Eovaldi has had historic starts this season that have him near the top of the league when it comes to dominant pitching. He has the best chance of getting Bochy's team off to a good start in a potential series, despite how highly Bochy thinks of deGrom.