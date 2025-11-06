The Toronto Blue Jays making the World Series was a great story for so many, none greater than Don Mattingly. As the bench coach, he reached the World Series for the first time in his 32-year MLB career. But he fell short to the team he once managed, as the Los Angeles Dodgers won the title once again. New York Post insider Jon Heyman broke the news with a glimpse at the future.

“Don Mattingly is stepping away from Jays on great terms and leaving them in excellent position. But this is not a retirement announcement and he’s open to new opportunities,” Heyman reported.

Mattingly joined the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 season as the bench coach. He helped usher John Schneider into his managerial career and was key to their 94-win season in 2025. But now, he hits the open market with two managerial openings still out there. Could he land with either the San Diego Padres or the Colorado Rockies?

Article Continues Below

Mattingly had never made the World Series before the Blue Jays won Game 7 of the American League Championship Series this year. His playing days ended in 1995, one year before the Yankees won their first of four World Series in five seasons. He came back to The Bronx in 2004 and left in '07. The Dodgers fired him after the 2015 season. Dave Roberts led them to the World Series in 2017 and '18.

Mattingly did get some good news this week, as he is on the Contemporary Era ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame. A nine-time Gold Glove winner and a batting champion, Mattingly fell short of Cooperstown in his time on the writer's ballot. Now, he has a chance to be enshrined forever in upstate New York.

Will Mattingly head to San Diego to try and win his first World Series? Or will he be a bench coach again?