The Toronto Blue Jays never surpassed three runs in going down 2-0 to the Seattle Mariners. They hit insane history in decimating the Mariners 13-4 on Wednesday inside T-Mobile Park during the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Alejandro Kirk catapulted his team into history following his three-run home run blast in the sixth inning. Sportsnet Stats revealed what mark they hit on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Blue Jays are the sixth team in MLB history to score 50 runs in the first 7 games of a postseason,” the account posted.

The night witnessed a long-awaited offensive explosion that Toronto badly needed to make the ALCS competitive — plus avoid a potential sweep.

Highlight offensive moments for Blue Jays in romp of Mariners

Vladimir Guerrero launched a solo home run during the fifth inning. Guerrero reached a Jose Bautista level mark off his blast — tying the franchise legend with his fourth HR hit in the MLB Playoffs.

The son of the legendary hitter wasn't the only offensive highlight.

Manager John Schneider made this bold Game 3 decision: Placing Anthony Santander higher in the batting order. Schneider told reporters that he wanted “a few less jabs and a few more uppercuts” in explaining why he changed up the lineup featuring Santander.

They then needed to erase an early 2-0 deficit. Andres Gimenez sparked the rally by ripping a 399-foot homer, luring Ernie Clement home to tie it up. George Kirby of the Mariners then threw a wild pitch that broke the tie with Nathan Lukes coming home. Daulton Varsho doubled to right that raised the lead to 5-2.

George Springer joined Guerrero in sending the ball over the outfield fence, as his center field homer made it 6-2. Springer's ball traveled 431 feet into the air before scaling the wall.

Guerrero led the night by smacking four hits while Springer and Gimenez chipped three hits. Kirk, Varsho and Clement each produced two hits.

Both teams return to Seattle Thursday at 8:33 p.m. ET.