The Toronto Blue Jays lost both games at home to the Seattle Mariners to start the ALCS. With the odds stacked against them, they took their struggling offense on the road for Game 3. Those struggles were left north of the border. The Blue Jays poured it on early in the game. The internet reacted to homers from Vladimir Guerrero Jr, George Springer, and more.

@JakeLangford94 was one of many Blue Jays fans declaring, “Vladdy has returned!” The homer was his third hit of the game and the series after an 0-7 stretch in the first two games. His solo homer just snuck over Julio Rodriguez's glove in centerfield for his fourth of the postseason.

Andres Gimenez got the party started for the Blue Jays. He tied the game at two in the top of the third after Julio Rodriguez got the party started in the first. He stroked a homer to right field off starter George Kirby, which got the fans roaring in Canada.

@1_2_question noticed his quiet bat in the first two games, “Nice to see him get his first hit of the series, and it’s a big one!! Let’s goooooooo.”

@MartinezOnChain was one of many Blue Jays fans relieved to see the offense come through, “What a swing! Thank god!”

An Alejandro Kirk home run in the sixth inning made the game 12-2, which all but iced the affair.

@JFerraraF18 was fired up to see Kirk bounce back, “Alejandro Kirk Thick Jesus is back.”

@BeLEAFingWithJB is back in the series, “KEEP IT UP BOYS #WANTITALL.”

The Blue Jays will now turn to future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer for Game 4 in Seattle. They'll go against Luis Castillo for the Mariners, who had a solid season in his home park this year. Can they keep it up to send the series back to Toronto tied? Or will Seattle fight back with a big win?