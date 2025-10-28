The Los Angeles Dodgers just won't go away, and the Toronto Blue Jays are being tested to their limits in the 2025 World Series. But the Blue Jays aren't just about to let the league's richest and deepest team sleepwalk their way into another championship. After the Blue Jays took the lead in the fourth inning courtesy of a three-run shot from Alejandro Kirk, the Dodgers came storming back in the fifth inning — evening up the game at 4-4.

But in the top of the seventh inning, the Blue Jays managed to regain the lead thanks to an incredible display of hustle from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. With two outs in the inning, Guerrero reached base on a single. Bo Bichette came up after him and hit a single as well. But with Guerrero sprinting all the way from first base, and the Dodgers caught lacking a bit in right field, the Blue Jays managed to score, taking a 5-4 lead in the process.

BO BICHETTE DELIVERS THE GO-AHEAD RUN ON THE 7TH PITCH OF THE AT-BAT 🔥pic.twitter.com/hAoWu6xka7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025

Bichette is clearly not yet 100 percent when it comes to his knee, but he can still deliver at the plate. The Blue Jays second baseman delivered a base hit right on the foul line, befuddling Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez in the process.

Guerrero isn't exactly someone any baseball fan would consider a speedster. But hustle made up a lot for what he lacks in raw speed. It helped as well that Hernandez didn't track the ball cleanly and then threw the ball wide of catcher Will Smith, forcing him out of the bag and allowing the Blue Jays slugger to get home safely.

Game 3 is shaping up to be perhaps the most crucial game of the series, and both teams are recognizing the urgency of the situation.

Dodgers and Blue Jays exchange haymakers in pivotal World Series Game 3

The Blue Jays' joy was short-lived, as the Dodgers ended up evening up the game in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Shohei Ohtani long ball. That was Ohtani's second home run of the night, as he continues to be the best player in MLB who's been so dominant ever since he turned it around during the NLCS.

Nonetheless, the Blue Jays are not demoralized whatsoever. They continue to fight back, and they've put two runners on base against the Dodgers bullpen in the top of the eighth. With one out, Ty France is set to face Roki Sasaki with a chance to take the lead once more for Toronto.