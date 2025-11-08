The 2025 World Series took an unexpected royal twist this year when Prince Harry found himself at the center of international headlines. The Duke of Sussex sparked playful backlash after being spotted wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap during Game 4 of the Fall Classic vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.

The moment, nicknamed “Hat Gate,” caught fire across social media as fans in Canada jokingly accused the Duke of snubbing the country’s lone Major League Baseball team. During a charity dinner in Toronto, Harry turned the good-natured uproar into a moment of humor and humility.

As confirmed by the Associated Press in a report by The Score, the Duke of Sussex apologized for repping the Dodgers cap at Game 4 while speaking at a military charity Friday night. The comment came during his appearance at the True Patriot Love Foundation’s veterans dinner, where he addressed the situation directly and won over the crowd.

“When you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that's available,” he joked in an interview with Canadian broadcaster CTV.

The apology came just a week after the Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays in a dramatic seven-game World Series. Harry and Meghan Markle had attended the Los Angeles matchup as guests of Dodgers ownership, seated behind home plate alongside Magic Johnson and Sandy Koufax.

By week’s end, the Duke appeared in Toronto wearing a Blue Jays cap, completing his lighthearted diplomatic recovery. For Harry, the moment reflected his humor and ability to bridge cultures, while for MLB news outlets worldwide, it became an unexpected royal subplot to one of baseball’s most global championship stages.

Even amid the spotlight, Harry managed to turn a minor wardrobe mishap into a viral moment of charm, proving once again that the World Series can unite fans — and even a prince — across continents.