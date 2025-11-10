The Toronto Blue Jays were just two outs away from a World Series title this season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers had other ideas. Dave Roberts and company staged one of the most epic comebacks in World Series history at the end of Game 7 in Canada to win back-to-back titles and send the Jays home heartbroken.

There is no doubt that, just over a week since the series and the season ended, the Blue Jays are still picking up the pieces from that crushing defeat. But the calendar in Major League Baseball never stops, and free agency isn't far away.

Toronto avoided Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting the open market with a monster contract extension before the season, and he repaid the Jays with one of the greatest postseason runs ever. Now, Toronto will be fully focused on re-signing star infielder Bo Bichette.

It will likely take a handsome price to keep the star shortstop in town, but it looks like things are trending towards him staying put up north, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Bichette, who was expected to depart Toronto a year ago and whose name surfaced a year ago in trade talks now is expected to stay put to complete their goodwill tour,” Nightengale wrote.

Bichette missed the start of the postseason in 2025 with a knee sprain, but he came back early to gut it out in the World Series. Despite being clearly below 100% and having to be pulled on the base paths multiple times, he still swung the bat well and was one of the biggest weapons in the Toronto lineup.

In Game 7, Bichette had what Blue Jays fans were hoping was his moment of legend when he launched a three-run home run early in the game to give Toronto a lead. The Jays hung onto that advantage until the ninth inning when everything fell apart.

Now, the Jays and Bichette will both be hoping to put that into the past and continue to make more postseason memories in the future, hopefully capping it off with that elusive World Series crown.