Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is fresh off a World Series loss with the Toronto Blue Jays, but the righty is already prepared to get back to the sport’s grandest stage and finish the job.

The 41-year-old free agent did not hold back when asked if he felt physically capable of competing for a 19th season.

“I still can do this,” Scherzer told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Across 17 starts during the regular season, Scherzer went 5-5 and posted a 5.19 ERA. The St. Louis native was more effective during the Blue Jays’ October run as he earned a 3.77 ERA over three appearances.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has not made more than 30 regular-season starts since 2021, but it appears as though insiders are intrigued by what the veteran could offer at this stage of his career.

“No doubt. No doubt,” an executive told Rosenthal. “He may not get 30 starts. But can he get 20 starts at a mid-3.00 ERA and a mid-3.00 FIP, be a guy who’s going to compete and care about winning? I 100 percent believe that.”

Scherzer is confident that his experience can help him get through the grind of a 162-game campaign. He also mentioned that this is especially noteworthy since he has now overcome a lingering thumb injury that impacted his availability in 2025.

“The way I see it, I’m healthy. I’m going to be able to go into spring training. I’m going to be able to ramp up,” Scherzer said. “I have a track record of being a durable starter. I know how to navigate a season. I know how to navigate starts. I just feel I’m in a much better position to be able to do that now that I have this thumb issue completely resolved.”

It remains to be seen what Scherzer’s market will look like this winter, but the 12-time All-Star has made his intentions clear.

“Knowing that my thumb is healthy, that means my right arm is going to be healthy. That was the No. 1 worry,” Scherzer said. “I’m past that. I’m way past that. Now, looking forward, I want to still compete, and compete for a World Series. I want to continue my career and play in 2026.”