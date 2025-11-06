Closer Jeff Hoffman's blown save in Game 7 played a pivotal role in the Toronto Blue Jays' World Series demise. There's a chance he'll be in a different role for Toronto come 2026.

The Blue Jays are sure to be diligent in free agency and see what options come available. Star closer Edwin Diaz has just hit the open market. But no matter who Toronto adds externally, general manager Ross Atkins knows Hoffman will be up for any assignment given to him, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“The great thing about Jeff is he isn't married to that,” Atkins said about him closing. “I think he would be open to anything that makes us better.

Atkins' statement doesn't automatically mean Hoffman will be removed from the closer's role. The Blue Jays did pay him $33 million just one offseason ago. If the relief pitching market is too rich for Toronto's blood, they could do a lot worse than Hoffman in the ninth inning.

That being said, there was more than one speedbump in the closer's Blue Jays debut. Overall, the right-hander pitched to a 4.37 ERA and a 84/27 K/BB ratio. Hoffman made a career-high 33 saves. But he also had seven blown saves, tied for fourth-most in the league.

The closer was coming off of his first All-Star appearance when he signed with the Blue Jays. His 33 saves are a testament to what he could do given the ninth inning role. However, his performance in Game 7 tells a different story. One that could have Toronto looking for a different last inning answer.