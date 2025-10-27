Heading into the 2025 World Series, Bo Bichette was on the mend for the Toronto Blue Jays as he worked to recover from a knee sprain that has kept him out for over a month. But immediately after the Blue Jays dispatched of the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS, Bichette declared that he'd be returning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That's exactly what he did, as he started the Blue Jays' 11-4 win in Game 1 of the World Series, going 1-2 from the plate with one walk before Isiah Kiner-Falefa pinch ran for him.

Bichette, however, is still being handled by the Blue Jays with kid gloves. He was out of the starting lineup for Game 2, with Kiner-Falefa starting instead, and he ended up just pinch-hitting for him in the seventh inning. Perhaps Toronto is still wary of his injury-ravaged knee and was simply reluctant to throw him immediately into the fire of two high-stakes games.

But in Game 3, the Blue Jays are not going to play it cute. Manager John Schneider revealed that it's Bichette who's going to be starting for the team at second base on Monday as Toronto looks to regain control of the series, as per Arden Zwelling of MLB.com.

Bichette, for what it's worth, is the team's regular starter at shortstop, so him being at second base is already a sign that the Blue Jays are bringing him along slowly. But when the stakes are this high, especially against a Dodgers side with perhaps the deepest starting rotation in MLB, they cannot afford to let Bichette's bat go to waste.

Barring anything unforeseen, the Blue Jays will be facing Tyler Glasnow to start off Game 3 against the Dodgers, while they'll be relying on Max Scherzer to at least give them a few quality innings.

Can Blue Jays' offense awaken against Dodgers' elite starting pitching?

The key for the Blue Jays in the World Series is to get to the Dodgers' bullpen. In Game 1, they did well to chase Blake Snell out of the game after scoring five runs off of him. After they did, they scored six more — with LA's bullpen proving to be as unreliable as ever.

But in Game 2, the Dodgers got another complete game from Yamamoto. The Blue Jays have to make sure that they don't let Glasnow get into a groove and force manager Dave Roberts' hand if they were to win Game 3 on Monday night.