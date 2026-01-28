The 2026 World Baseball Classic can't come any faster. There are going to be a handful of teams with stacked rosters capable of winning the entire thing. The Dominican Republic is expected to compete with the United States and Japan for a battle of the best three teams in the world.

Team USA will have a stacked roster with deep pitching depth. Aaron Judge is the captain, and they will be a serious threat to bounce back from the loss to Japan in 2023. Team Japan, of course, is led by Shohei Ohtani, and they will certainly make it to the semi-finals at a minimum. Lastly, the Dominican Republic. A country that has won the WBC once in 2013 is capable of doing it again 13 years later.

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is joining the team alongside Dominican star Fernando Tatis Jr. Oneil Cruz, Cristopher Sanchez, Freddy Peralta, and Sandy Alcantara are the only others officially on the roster, managed by Albert Pujols.

Vlad is coming off a monster season and was very close to winning a World Series in 2025. The Jays were leading late in Game 7 until the Los Angeles Dodgers had two clutch moments to steal it from them. Vlad should hit in the 3 or 4 spot for Team DR during the World Baseball Classic.

Other notable Dominican stars expected to join are Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Ketel Marte, Jose Ramirez, Yainer Diaz, Julio Rodriguez, Junior Caminero, Jeremy Pena, Geraldo Perdomo, and Framber Valdez. The DR's lineup will be the best in the WBC by far if all of those players join. Could you imagine a lineup like this?

Fernando Tatis Jr RF Juan Soto LF Vlad Guerrero Jr. 1B Jose Ramirez DH Manny Machado 3B Ketel Marte 2B Julio Rodriguez CF Jeremy Pena SS Yainer Diaz C

It's crazy how three of those players were on the same team all at once.