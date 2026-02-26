With the news that the Toronto Blue Jays are signing veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, he is coming back for his 19th season to help the team get back to the World Series. As Scherzer re-signed with the Blue Jays, he would speak about returning to the ball club and how everything unfolded.

With the 41-year-old using the offseason to figure out his plans in the MLB, there was one thing for certain, which is he wanted to continue pitching. He would be asked on Sportsnet 590 The FAN if there was ever a thought of retiring, with Scherzer negating that notion, saying how he felt great in training in the winter.

“So as I was training, everything felt great in my body, as I was progressing up and ramping up my workouts and throwing. Just didn't know how it was going to unfold. It was going to be very, very picky of where I wanted to play, and if things didn't work out that way, maybe we'd have a different conversation. But things did,” Scherzer said on Thursday.

"Toronto was definitely a team I wanted to come back to… it was a great fit not just for me, but for my family as well." Max Scherzer joins to discuss his decision to re-sign with the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer speaks further on re-signing with the Blue Jays

While the Blue Jays look to make another World Series run, after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, bringing back a Hall of Famer and veteran presence is sure to help. Last season, Scherzer recorded a 5.19 ERA to go along with 82 strikeouts and a 5-5 record in 17 games with Toronto.

Scherzer would speak about how he wanted to return to the Blue Jays, as, besides the camaraderie built from last season, it was a great situation for him and his family.

“Obviously, Toronto was definitely a team that wanted to come back to and join, and absolutely loved all the guys and what we did last year, and was a great fit for not even myself, but my family as well,” Scherzer said. “Got to this point where, here in spring training, where they called up and said, ‘Hey, we can get you back on the team.'”

At any rate, Scherzer prepares with Toronto in spring training for the upcoming 2026 season.