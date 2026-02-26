The Toronto Blue Jays retained a key cog of the roster after veteran pitcher Max Scherzer decided to run it back, re-signing with the team for his 19th season in the MLB.

The development was reported by New York Post's John Heyman on X on Wednesday.

It will be Scherzer's second stint with the Blue Jays after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $15.5 million last year.

Many thought that the 41-year-old Scherzer would leave Toronto in free agency, but he probably felt he had unfinished business with the team.

He was forced to miss several months in his first run with the Blue Jays due to a thumb injury. Upon his return, he helped the team reach the World Series, wherein he started two games.

He set a pair of records for his two appearances: He became the first pitcher to play for four teams in the World Series and became the oldest pitcher to start in a Game 7.

Toronto's pitching crew, which includes Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Eric Lauer, and Trey Yesavage, among others, remains quite loaded, and Scherzer will have to fight hard in spring training to earn his time on the mound.

While his age is not on his side, the three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star showed last season that he can still contribute and show up in big moments.

Returning with the Blue Jays was a logical conclusion for both sides, especially since Scherzer's discussion with the front office had turned “more serious” over the past weeks, as reported by Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.