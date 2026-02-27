The Toronto Blue Jays enter the 2026 season with heightened expectations after a World Series run, and leadership remains central to that pursuit. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. anchor both the lineup and the clubhouse, helping establish the tone as spring training unfolds.

Springer delivered a resurgent 2025 campaign, slashing .309 with 32 home runs and a .959 OPS. Guerrero elevated his game in October, hitting .397 with eight postseason homers and a 1.289 OPS. Together, the two stars powered Toronto’s offense and embraced the shared responsibility that comes with leading a championship-caliber roster.

The former 2017 World Series MVP with the Houston Astros discussed the balance of leadership duties between himself and Guerrero as camp ramps up. The Blue Jays rely on both players to set the standard both on and off the field as they gear up for another title run. Despite their differences in personalities, their message within the clubhouse remains consistent.

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM shared the exchange on X, formerly Twitter, while interviewing the veteran about how he and Guerrero divide vocal responsibilities.

“I'm a little bit louder, which is hard to believe because he's extremely loud.”

Article Continues Below

"I'm a little bit louder which is hard to believe because he's extremely loud." George Springer on sharing leadership duties in the clubhouse with Vladdy:#BlueJays #SpringTrainingTour

🔗 https://t.co/WG5zyiVTKm pic.twitter.com/Q0WdAdFXnJ — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 26, 2026

During the segment, Springer explained that when a message needs to reach the entire room, Guerrero sometimes looks to him to amplify it. The comment reinforced the idea of co-leadership rather than hierarchy, emphasizing the mutual respect between the two cornerstones. The veteran's candid self-awareness also underscored the chemistry that has helped define this era of baseball in Toronto.

The Blue Jays benefit from that balance. The five-time MLB all-star brings infectious energy and a commanding presence, having signed with the organization as an international free agent in 2015. Meanwhile, Springer offers rich postseason experience and perspective gained over more than a decade in the majors. This blend proved vital as a crucial ingredient to the team's 2025 postseason run and now frames expectations going into 2026 and beyond.

With Springer entering the final year of his contract, this leadership dynamic carries added significance. If the club makes another October run, the shared voice of its stars will once again serve as a driving force.