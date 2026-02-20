The madness that ensued in an instantly-legendary Game 7 of the 2026 World Series makes it difficult to appreciate what Max Scherzer did on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays. Yes, the 41-year-old only pitched 4 1/3 innings, but he gave manager John Schneider the opportunity to set up his bullpen for a potential championship win. Following a devastating end to the campaign, is it possible the two sides will rejoin forces and try to finish the job in 2026?

Fans have long believed the answer to be yes, but Scherzer remains a free agent with spring training already underway. Although it was known that the three-time Cy Young Award winner was in no rush to sign a contract, the Jays would still like to have some clarity when it comes to their starting rotation. They may get it soon.

“While nothing is finalized, the Blue Jays’ talks with Max Scherzer have gotten more serious in the last week per industry sources,” Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reported. “Other clubs in mix but Blue Jays now appear to be his most serious pursuer on a possible one-year deal.”

How is Blue Jays' rotation shaking out?

Article Continues Below

Toronto's starting staff contains plenty of uncertainties. Pillar of consistency Kevin Gausman is now 35 years old. Jose Berrios was abysmal in the second half of last season and battled elbow inflammation. Big free-agent signing Dylan Cease is a strikeout machine but posted a pedestrian 4.55 ERA in 2025. Shane Bieber will not be ready for Opening Day. Playoff dynamo Trey Yesavage has only eight MLB starts under his belt. Eric Lauer is not thrilled with his role on the club, and Cody Ponce is a mystery after returning from South Korea.

A future Hall of Famer who has gobs of postseason experience could help, just as it did last October. Scherzer is a wild card as well, to be clear, but he seemed to develop a strong bond with the Blue Jays over the course of 2025. The two-time World Series champ also tallied a 3.77 ERA in 14 1/3 playoff innings, which made up for the 5.19 ERA he posted in 17 regular season starts.

However, one has to wonder how long Scherzer can go before Father Time completely takes over. Toronto will keep negotiating with the right-hander and try to find a dollar amount that works for both parties. Even if Scherzer agrees to a deal soon, fans know his value is unlikely to truly come into play until the summer, or perhaps the fall.