The Toronto Blue Jays are adding help to their clubhouse, claiming infielder Ben Cowles off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. In a corresponding move, they placed Bowden Francis on the 60-day injured list to open a spot.

Cowles has yet to make his major league debut, as he was kept in the minors on an optional assignment after the Cubs added him to their 40-man roster in November 2024. He then went to the Chicago White Sox via waivers, but then the Cubs claimed him back this January.

He has a lot of minor experience at three infield spits to the left of first base, and has posted double-digit stolen base totals in the last four minor league seasons.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays were able to use the roster spot on Cowles since Francis is going to miss the season because of Tommy John surgery. If Cowles can stay on the roster, there's a chance that he could be used as real depth for the Blue Jays after losing Bo Bichette in free agency.

Despite the departures, manager John Schneider has his group prepared and had a stern message for them heading into the season.

“The main message was we're not defending anything. We're not defending the AL East. We're not defending the American League,” Schneider said via Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. “We're attacking 2026 like we did '25, or any year, really, when you're trying to win your division, trying to win the World Series. Bringing to light the things that made us really good last year and how we can continue build upon those with the people we have in the room.”