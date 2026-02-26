Max Scherzer is back for one more year. It seemed like the legendary pitcher had his swan song last season after helping the Toronto Blue Jays reach the World Series. His heroics in Game 7 of the World Series were not enough, but it seemed like a great end to a storied career.

Instead of hanging up his gloves, though, Scherzer is out for revenge. The legendary pitcher will be returning to the Blue Jays for his 19th season in the league.

What is the reason for Scherzer's return?

Is it his burning desire to win another World Series title? The drive to prove that he's still got it at 41 years old? If you ask his wife Erica, the reason is probably their daughter Brooke's sweet letter to the Blue Jays asking the team if Scherzer can stay with the team.

The letter, signed by “Max Scherzer's daughter”, is addressed to the Blue Jays. In it, Scherzer's daughter says, “I am so sorry that you didn’t win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, CN Tower and of course, the stadium. I am looking forward to coming back next season.”

Scherzer signed a one-year contract worth $15.5 million with the Blue Jays during the 2025 offseason. After a two-year stint with the Texas Rangers that included a World Series win, Scherzer found himself back in the final series with Toronto. Despite battling injuries during most of the postseason, the star pitcher played in three games in the latter stages of the postseason: Game 4 of the ALCS against the Mariners and Games 3 and 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers, one of his former teams.

Scherzer finished the season with a 5-5 record and a 5.19 ERA in the regular season and a 3.77 ERA in the postseason. He will be returning to a boosted Blue Jays rotation that just added Cy Young contender Dylan Cease to their roster.