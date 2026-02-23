After coming up just short in the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to go all-in during the offseason. One of their biggest free agency signings came in the form of third baseman Kazuma Okamoto.

Early on in spring training, Okamoto has proven why the Blue Jays gave him a four-year, $60 million. Facing off against the New York Mets, the third baseman took start Clay Holmes deep with a blast to center, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Kazuma Okamoto just launched the first home run of his #BlueJays career. 431 feet to dead centre. pic.twitter.com/DynknaIqiy — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 23, 2026

While spring training games must come with a grain of salt, Okamoto was at least facing a legit MLB pitcher. Throughout his Toronto debut, the biggest question will be how the third baseman adapts to major league pitching. Continuing to smash 431-foot home runs to deep center would certainly silence any doubters.

Okamoto is coming to the Blue Jays after spending 11 years in NPB. During that time, the slugger hit .277 with 248 home runs and 717 RBIs. Over his 77-game 2025 season, Okamoto hit .322 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.

In their run to the World Series, Toronto finished the regular season ranked fourth in runs scored with 798. Despite Bo Bichette leaving for the New York Mets, the Blue Jays aren't trying to give up their spot at the top of their list. Okamoto will now be tasked with helping leading the franchise's explosive offense.

Spring training will give the third baseman ample opportunity to prove himself. The Blue Jays clearly think Okamoto is ready to make an MLB impact. At the very least, the third baseman has begun his major league spring training tenure off with a spark.