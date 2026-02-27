The Toronto Blue Jays have had a busy offseason after coming up short in the 2025 World Series. Amidst a flurry of moves that included signing starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract, general manager Ross Atkins reveals which two newly acquired players can help the club exceed expectations in 2026.
While discussing the additions made to the starting rotation and the bullpen, Atkins names infielder Kazuma Okamoto and outfielder Jesus Sanchez as two big acquisitions to help what is already a solid offense, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. While the Blue Jays emphasized pitching, Atkins is excited about bringing in two solid position players to the roster as well.
“It was our goal, at the start of the season, to build upon our pitching, and that's where we were very aggressive,” said Atkins. “You can see that in the outcome of our offseason, and we're very pleased with the results. In addition to Okamoto and Sanchez, adding that level of pitching and then two talented position players to an already strong group, we're excited about it.”
Kazuma Okamoto, who is 29 years old, is making his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2026. He's been one of the big hitters in NPB since 2015. He ended his final year in Japan with a .322 batting average and .411 OBP while recording 87 hits, 15 home runs, and 51 RBIs through 77 games played. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Toronto this offseason.
As for Jesus Sanchez, he was one of the key players the Blue Jays acquired via trade. The 28-year-old outfielder served as a consistent fielder for the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros last season, and will have a chance to play a key role in Toronto. He joins the club after ending last season with a .237 batting average and .304 OBP, along with 107 hits, 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 13 steals.