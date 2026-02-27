“It was our goal, at the start of the season, to build upon our pitching, and that's where we were very aggressive,” said Atkins. “You can see that in the outcome of our offseason, and we're very pleased with the results. In addition to Okamoto and Sanchez, adding that level of pitching and then two talented position players to an already strong group, we're excited about it.”

Kazuma Okamoto, who is 29 years old, is making his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2026. He's been one of the big hitters in NPB since 2015. He ended his final year in Japan with a .322 batting average and .411 OBP while recording 87 hits, 15 home runs, and 51 RBIs through 77 games played. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Toronto this offseason.

As for Jesus Sanchez, he was one of the key players the Blue Jays acquired via trade. The 28-year-old outfielder served as a consistent fielder for the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros last season, and will have a chance to play a key role in Toronto. He joins the club after ending last season with a .237 batting average and .304 OBP, along with 107 hits, 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 13 steals.