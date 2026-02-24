The Toronto Blue Jays are currently focused on the upcoming 2026 season. That does not mean the team can't reflect on their 2025 World Series run. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently discussed the subject during an interview with MLB Network.

"It was an amazing run and I feel so good to be a part of this team." – Vlad Jr. on the @BlueJays' 2025 Postseason run 📺 30 Clubs, 30 Camps pic.twitter.com/t2h4Jn2dPK — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 23, 2026



Guerrero, 26, earned his fifth All-Star selection during the regular season. The bright lights of playoff baseball did not slow him down. The Blue Jays slugger recorded a stellar .397/.494/.795 slash line across 18 postseason games in 2025. He also hit eight home runs and had 15 RBI.

The Blue Jays fell short in a riveting seven-game World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Guerrero did everything he could to help Toronto pull off the upset. Although the Blue Jays lost, they gave the talented Dodgers a challenge to say the least.

Guerrero's postseason performance further established himself as a superstar. He is one of the best players in the game at the moment. If Toronto is going to make another deep run in October, the ball club will need a big performance from Guerrero once again.

At the moment, Guerrero is focused on spring training as well as preparing for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Following the World Baseball Classic, Guerrero will shift his focus back to helping the Blue Jays compete. Despite losing Bo Bichette in MLB free agency this past offseason, the Blue Jays still feature enough talent to compete in the talented American League East division.