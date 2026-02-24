The Toronto Blue Jays are getting hit with some tough injury news, as the team continues spring training. Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann injured his elbow due to soreness, per MLB.com. This isn't the first time the young hurler has been banged up.

“Tiedemann, the No. 4 prospect in the Blue Jays’ system, missed much of 2024 and all of the ‘25 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He’d completed nearly his full rehab by the end of last season, so there has been plenty of optimism surrounding the 23-year-old coming into camp. But now we’ll need to pause and wait on Tiedemann’s progress in the coming weeks,” Keegan Matheson wrote.

The Blue Jays hurler had been participating in live throwing sessions this spring. He had been feeling well in the last few weeks.

“I feel amazing. Everything feels great,” Tiedemann said in recent days. “It’s just about seeing live batters and getting that feel back, but health-wise? Everything’s been money.”

Tiedemann has yet to post any stats in Major League Baseball. He posted a 5.19 ERA in 2024, while pitching for three different minor league clubs. He will be shut down for at least a week, due to his latest ailment.

Ricky Tiedemann is hoping to make his mark with Blue Jays

Tiedemann is hoping to get plenty of innings of work this season, pitching for Toronto. He has a 3.02 lifetime ERA working in the minor leagues.

The hurler says that his recent surgery seemed to help him.

“When I started throwing again, after removing the bone chips, I could get full extension on my elbow,” Tiedemann said. “I was throwing the slider the same, but that’s what caused my joining reaction, which caused the setback.”

The Blue Jays have faith in the youngster.

“If Tiedemann were healthy, it feels likeliest that he would stay on a very regular schedule, much like a starter, but pitch in shorter bursts. If he’s healthy and performing anywhere close to what his talent can be, Tiedemann would quickly force his way into one of the 13 best pitchers in this organization and a bullpen role later in the season,” Matheson wrote.

Time will tell if the young prospect is able to return to the mound soon. Toronto is looking to head to the World Series for a second consecutive season. The Blue Jays lost the 2025 Fall Classic to the Los Angeles Dodgers.