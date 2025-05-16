The Washington Nationals have shown flashes of talent throughout the first two months of the season. Their four-game winning streak against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers surprised many fans. However, they have regressed to their norm and look destined for another season near the bottom of the National League East alongside the Miami Marlins.

When it comes to this year's trade deadline, Washington has veterans across their roster that will attract contenders. Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Bell, Kyle Finnegan, and other older Nationals could be on the move. At this point in the season, it will take a Herculean effort for the Nationals to get back into the playoff race. It isn't all bad news, though.

Halfway through May, it looks like Dylan Crews and James Wood are ready to take their spots beside CJ Abrams. The team has young stars that can lead the team for years to come, but it is up to the organization to continue adding assets. Future draft capital is attractive, but if Washington can convince a contender to let go of one of their young players, they could be in business.

Here are three young players the Nationals could target as the trade deadline inches closer.

Miami Marlins Starting Pitcher Edward Cabrera

Both Washington and Miami lie at the bottom of their division. However, they are in two very different spots when it comes to their future. After performing well during the 2023 season, Edward Cabrera has seen his play decline ever since. The 27-year-old righty has started six games so far this season, but has yet to win a game.

He is on the back end of the Marlins' rotation, but he is young enough for another team to take a chance on his development. It isn't out of the realm of possibility for Cabrera to return to where he was in 2022 and 2023 if he finds a new home. His lackluster statistics could send him out of Miami for a low price, something that Washington can take advantage of.

Every player in Dave Martinez's starting rotation is under 30 years old with the exception of Trevor Williams. Outside of their records, Williams and Cabrera have comparable numbers, but Cabrera is six years younger. If the Nationals want their entire rotation to grow together and have continuity as the rebuild continues, Cabrera is an intriguing option.

Cleveland Guardians First Baseman Jhonkensy Noel

Washington and Cleveland are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their timelines. The Nationals' time to contend is years down the road while the Guardians are at the top of the American League. Jhonkensy Noel is the outlier on Cleveland's roster. Noel played was the hero in the ALDS last season in the Guardians' sole win against the New York Yankees. Now, he is a situational pinch-hitter.

The 24-year-old is buried on Stephen Vogt's depth chart as he tries to find the best configurations for another playoff run. He's done well when given the opportunity, but he just isn't getting enough time on the field. Washington is a team that is willing to give every young player a shot to play in the off chance that they are a diamond in the rough.

Even though his lack of playing time hurts his trade value, Cleveland's asking price would be high. However, the Nationals have veterans like Lowe and Bell that could entice the Guardians to let him go. Cleveland is on the clock to make a deep playoff run while Jose Ramirez is still playing at an All-Star level, which could make them desperate enough to make the deal.

Athletics Relief Pitcher Michel Otanez

Kyle Finnegan is one of the top closers in the league halfway through the second month of the season. He is perhaps one of the only veterans that the Nationals want to keep unless they get an offer they can't refuse. However, the relievers behind him are a point of concern. Their ERAs are all over 3.00, except Jackson Rutledge.

Michel Otanez is a risk, plain and simple. He is 27 years old and in his second season in Major League Baseball, but has only pitched 1.1 innings in 2025. Mark Kotsay's decision to not use him more is confusing, but it makes him a big question mark to other teams. Luckily for the Athletics, those players are just what a team like Washington wants.

Setting a price for Otanez is difficult, but the Nationals could be one team hoping to buy low and hope he ends up working out. That is Washington's mindset when it comes to targeting young talent. They might be the only team in the league that will be both buyers and sellers at this year's trade deadline. Regardless of whatever moves they make, the Nationals will leave their mark on this year's deadline.