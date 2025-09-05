It has not been a good season in DC, as the Washington Nationals have struggled all year and will miss the playoffs again in 2025. Now, the attention turns toward the MLB offseason. Specifically, all eyes will be on MLB free agency. There are questions about the Nationals' free agency plan and what they might do. Significantly, there will be many valuable MLB free agents. It's just a matter of whether they are the correct fit.

The Nats have not always been big spenders. Yes, they once signed Max Scherzer to a major, long-term contract. They do have the potential to spend big. It might be what they need to pull themselves out of the cellar. Although they are 56-83, that does not mean they cannot contend next season.

MLB free agency is just around the corner, and it's time to talk about what the Nats might do in the MLB offseason. Here are three MLB free agents Washington should pursue.

Nationals should pursue Ranger Suarez in MLB offseason

The Nationals have had horrible pitching this season. Remarkably, they are 29th in baseball in team ERA. Their starters have combined for a 5.24 ERA. That has hindered their chances of competing at any level and has kept them in the cellar. Thus, they are in desperate need of reliable starters. Ranger Suarez should be the top target.

The Philadelphia Phillies hurler has elite metrics across the board, according to data from Baseball Savant. His pitching, fastball, breaking, and offspeed run value are all elite. Suarez is 11-6 with a 2.89 ERA and has been one of the more consistent starting pitchers in the league. However, he has not extended yet. While Suarez has expressed his desire to stay in Philadelphia, that does not mean he is off limits.

While MacKenzie Gore has tried his best, he is not an ace, as he is 5-13 with a 4.15 ERA. The Nationals could make a splash and shock the world by making a big offer to Suarez to come pitch for their team. Substantially, he could provide a big boost while also facing the Phillies multiple times a year. It could be the first step toward rebuilding a broken starting rotation.

Chris Bassitt could also provide stability to the rotation

Of course, Suarez alone would be enough. But because the Nats are unlikely to make two big signings, they would have to be more practical with the second. This is where someone like Chris Bassitt comes in.

Bassitt's contract with the Toronto Blue Jays is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. Therefore, he will be an unrestricted free agent in the MLB offseason. Bassitt has been a valuable middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher and provides stability. Overall, it has not been a bad year by any means, as he is 11-7 with a 4.10 ERA and 154 strikeouts. If there is one thing the Nats need, it's stability in the starting rotation. Signing Bassitt (along with Suarez) could provide the stability they need while moving Gore down in the rotation. It would give the Nats more of a chance to compete.

The best part about potentially signing a pitcher like Bassitt would be the low cost. It would not be that much on the MLB free agent market while still meeting their needs.

Willi Castro would be a value addition in MLB free agency

If the Nationals are going to address their pitching woes, it may also mean that their hitting might take a backseat. The Nats do need help, as they rank 20th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, 25th in runs, 28th in home runs, and 25th in slugging percentage. Although there are good hitters on the team, like James Wood, they need more help. Willi Castro won't save the team, but he could still provide value.

Castro is still relatively young, at 28 years old. So far, he is batting .230 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs. No, he won't fix all the offensive woes. But he can help one specific category. Castro swiped 33 bags in 2023 and has the speed to be a menace on the basepaths. Also, he is a utility player who can play multiple positions. The Nats would be able to move him to different positions across the infield and outfield.

Castro would also be relatively inexpensive. Despite not being a small-market team, the Nats don't spend much money. Assuming they make one big splash and one medium splash, a small tinker could be a good move as they continue their rebuild. Castro could also provide some guidance to the younger players as they continue to improve. Eventually, it would help the Nats get back to the level they seek.