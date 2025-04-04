On Friday, the Washington Nationals reportedly placed starting pitcher Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list due to a right biceps strain, per Mark Zuckerman of masnsports.com.

“Michael Soroka has gone on the 15-day IL with a right biceps strain. Jackson Rutledge recalled from AAA,” Zuckerman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Soroka signed with the Nationals this past offseason. He was hoping to get back on track in Washington. Injuries and underperformance have unfortunately limited Soroka in recent seasons. The 27-year-old was once regarded as a future superstar.

Michael Soroka trying to bounce back with Nationals

Soroka made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2018, but he was technically not a rookie until 2019. He not only finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting for the '19 campaign, Soroka finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting. The Braves right-handed hurler recorded a strong 2.68 ERA in 20 games pitched.

In the shortened 2020 season, Soroka pitched to a 3.95 ERA in three appearances. He would not pitch in 2021 or 2022 due to injuries, however.

He was once again limited in 2023 before landing with the Chicago White Sox in 2024. Soroka was able to pitch in 25 games, but made only nine starts and finished the year with a lackluster 4.74 ERA. Still, the Nationals clearly believed in him as evidenced by their decision to sign him during the offseason.

Soroka has made just one start for Washington in 2025. In the outing, he allowed four runs over five innings. Now, the former All-Star is headed to the injured list. It remains to be seen when he will return from the injury.

Could he still bounce back with the Nationals? Absolutely, but he will need to find a way to stay healthy. If Soroka can avoid injury trouble, perhaps he can make a positive impact with Washington during the '25 campaign.