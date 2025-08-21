New NBA 2K26 MyNBA details have been revealed, including an online Playoffs Mode, Improved simulations, an expanded MyPLAYER DNA system, and much more. Other improvements include new Dynamic Banners, a new team in MyWNBA, and new MyNBA Directives. Without further ado, let's see what's new in 2K's Franchise mode this year.

NBA 2K26 MyNBA – Everything You Need to Know

MyNBA returns to NBA 2K26 with a brand new way to play “The Playoffs”. In 2K26, you can now play The Playoffs Online with up to 15 friends. Play with people you know, or keep it public to let anyone join the fun. Overall, this makes for a fun way to play the most important games with your friends.

Commissioners will select all 16 teams in the playoffs and seed them however they like. And since it's the playoffs, you'll get the full presentational treatment for postseason games. Whether it's the crowd, commentators, players, or arena, playoff games will feel completely different from your regular season matchups.

Furthermore, NBA 2K26 is making improvements to their simulation performance. Overall, players now have three options toggle between when simulating games:

Normal – Standard MyNBA experience

Smarter – Teams use more advanced trade logic at the cost of a slower sim rate

Faster – Teams Progress through seasons faster while still making tactical decisions. Sims may not consider all options, picks, or trades

Additionally, MyPLAYER DNA is seeing a big improvement in 2K26. Now, you can copy and paste one MyPLAYER into each roster you. Just use your MyCAREER Save File and recreate your MyPLAYER for use in MyNBA, along with their attributes, badges, animations, and more.

Furthermore, this works with all MyNBA Eras. Feel free to send your MyPLAYER back to the Magic vs. Bird Era and watch him with a cool retro TV filter. Watch them evolve along with the league as time passes.

NBA 2K26 MyNBA introduces new Dynamic Banners, representing your team's accomplishments over the years. Each arena has dedicated sections for these banners. Throughout your franchise career, you'll see it celebrate things like:

Championships

Decorated Players

& More

The dev team already showed off these Dynamic Banners in their presentation court side report, and it's cool to see our arenas update over time.

Furthermore, MyWNBA Players can now play with the new Golden State Valkyries team. With 2025 serving as their inaugural season, they make for a great team to make history with. Therefore, they officially added the new WNBA Team to MyNBA in 2K26.

Lastly, MyNBA will feature primary and secondary directives. These act as challenges from the team governor that influence how you play during a season.

Each team's team governor behaves differently. Some favor championships, others just want the seats to be filled. Regardless, it's important you play along and work to satisfy these needs.

At the end of each season, your team governor will evaluate your performance. Essentially, you'll earn a bigger budget based on whether or not you met those needs.

This also means the developers tweaked team finances for each MyNBA Era. This should result in more accurate team revenue, budgets, luxury tax mechanics, salary cap increases, and more.

Furthermore, you'll need to manage the following facilities to improve your team in numerous ways:

Team Training Facilities: Improves player strength, hustle, potential, and their interest in negotiations

Team Recovery Facilities: Increases player durability, improves recovery times while giving boost in contract negotiations

Luxury Box Amenities: Increases value of luxury boxes. Furthermore, these premium sets allow you to raise ticket prices

Fan Event: – Boosts attendance for single game by 15%

Arena Renovations: Boosts attendance by 20% (drops by 1% annually as arena degrades). Renovating arena restores attendance boost, and gives you chance to rename and redesign arena. However, they require 15 Facility Points and take multiple years to complete

Overall, that includes everything new with NBA 2K26 MyNBA this year. While there are no new Eras, there is a lot more in terms of features and improvements. We can't wait to put our MyPLAYER in a MyNBA career to see what kind of chaos they can cause.

In other news, NBA 2K also revealed more information about the MyGM mode in NBA 2K26. Additionally, the developers unveiled the top 10 best players in terms of overall ratings. As we await the game's launch, there are still a few more things yet to be unveiled. From information on the City, to the game's Early Access period, there's a lot to unravel.

