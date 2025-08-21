The Atlanta Falcons need to pull out all the stops if they want to win the NFC South in 2025. Atlanta put a lot of work into their defense this offseason. But now it appears that their offensive line could be becoming a problem ahead of Week 1.

Falcons right tackle will miss some time after suffering an apparent leg injury on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler added that the exact timetable for McGary's return is currently unknown. But he is out of the lineup for now.

McGary injured his left leg during Wednesday's practice.

“RT Kaleb McGary appeared to just suffer a left leg injury at practice,” ESPN's Marc Raimondi wrote on social media on Wednesday. “He was carted from the field to the building. No air cast or anything. McGary was coming back after an ankle scope in the offseason.”

Atlanta locked up McGary on a two-year extension worth $30 million at the beginning of August. The former first-round pick has been a mainstay in Atlanta for the past six seasons.

Now the Falcons are left scratching their heads on how they'll replace McGary.

The most obvious replacement would have been Storm Norton. Unfortunately, Norton underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

The Falcons may have to role with backup Brandon Parker in Week 1.

Falcons o-line injuries come at terrible time ahead of 2025 NFL season

The timing for McGary and Norton's injuries could not be worse.

The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, with the first Thursday night game exactly two weeks away.

Atlanta's offensive line has been a strength of the team over the past few seasons. Their success has been essential to what the Falcons want to do on offense. Especially Bijan Robinson, who rumbled for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

But the situation is not all bad in Atlanta.

The Falcons still have talented starters in Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, and Matthew Bergeron. There are certainly ways the Falcons can survive McGary's absence, at the very least in Week 1.

Either way, the Falcons are hopeful to get McGary back in action as quickly as possible.

The Falcons open the regular season with a home game against the Buccaneers.