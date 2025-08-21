The Atlanta Falcons need to pull out all the stops if they want to win the NFC South in 2025. Atlanta put a lot of work into their defense this offseason. But now it appears that their offensive line could be becoming a problem ahead of Week 1.

Falcons right tackle will miss some time after suffering an apparent leg injury on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler added that the exact timetable for McGary's return is currently unknown. But he is out of the lineup for now.

McGary injured his left leg during Wednesday's practice.

“RT Kaleb McGary appeared to just suffer a left leg injury at practice,” ESPN's Marc Raimondi wrote on social media on Wednesday. “He was carted from the field to the building. No air cast or anything. McGary was coming back after an ankle scope in the offseason.”

Atlanta locked up McGary on a two-year extension worth $30 million at the beginning of August. The former first-round pick has been a mainstay in Atlanta for the past six seasons.

Now the Falcons are left scratching their heads on how they'll replace McGary.

The most obvious replacement would have been Storm Norton. Unfortunately, Norton underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

The Falcons may have to role with backup Brandon Parker in Week 1.

Falcons o-line injuries come at terrible time ahead of 2025 NFL season

Article Continues Below
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) leaves the field with an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The timing for McGary and Norton's injuries could not be worse.

The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, with the first Thursday night game exactly two weeks away.

Atlanta's offensive line has been a strength of the team over the past few seasons. Their success has been essential to what the Falcons want to do on offense. Especially Bijan Robinson, who rumbled for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

But the situation is not all bad in Atlanta.

The Falcons still have talented starters in Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, and Matthew Bergeron. There are certainly ways the Falcons can survive McGary's absence, at the very least in Week 1.

Either way, the Falcons are hopeful to get McGary back in action as quickly as possible.

The Falcons open the regular season with a home game against the Buccaneers.

More Atlanta Falcons News
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Storm Norton (77) in action against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons’ offensive lineman undergoes ankle surgeryBenedetto Vitale ·
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) leaves the field with an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons standout starting tackle carted off field at practiceMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) on the field before a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons QB Michael Penix drawing eye-opening Matthew Stafford comparisonsJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills quarterback Ben DiNucci (15) throws a pass in the second quarter pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium.
New Falcons quarterback hilariously announces his own signingJackson Stone ·
New England Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins (51) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Falcons add pass rush help with former Patriots EDGEJackson Stone ·
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11) in action against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jalon Walker injury draws ‘caution’ take from Falcons HC Raheem MorrisJackson Stone ·