The Washington Nationals are headed for their sixth straight losing season, as the team hasn’t reached the playoffs since its title run in 2019. If there’s an upside to another lost season in Washington, it’s that the Nationals’ talented, young prospects are getting playing time. One of those players is making the most of his opportunity. Daylen Lile hit his first MLB home run last week against the Rockies. And the young outfielder flashed some leather against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday.

The rookie right fielder demonstrated the importance of backing up every play when he made an outstanding running catch on a ball that center fielder Jacob Young never saw, per MLB.

MUST SEE: Wherever you thought this baseball was going to end up … you were wrong 👀 pic.twitter.com/yMD5R0TvpX — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Daylen Lile flashes potential in Nationals win

With the Nationals up 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy got under a 2-2 Jake Irvin curveball, lifting a towering fly to center. However, no one, including the camera operator, could track the ball. Young hesitantly drifted in before putting his hands up to signal that he couldn’t find the ball. Second baseman Luis Garcia trotted toward him and began pointing toward the sky as the camera remained fixed on the two players converging in shallow center.

Article Continues Below

Just when it appeared the ball would drop, allowing Teoscar Hernandez to score from first base and cut the Nationals’ lead to 2-1, Lile suddenly sprinted into the frame. He chased down the errant fly, making a spectacular backhand stab at the warning track to retire the side.

The play seemed particularly important at the time, as the Nationals were clinging to a two-run lead. But Washington’s offense came alive Saturday as the team would plate five more runs to beat the Dodgers 7-3.

Lile, the Nationals ninth-ranked prospect in 2025, demonstrated his defensive abilities against LA. And James Wood, Washington’s No. 2 prospect last season, continued to contribute at the plate.

Wood snapped the Nationals’ 11-game losing streak with a walk-off home run against the Rockies Thursday. And he would go deep again against the Dodgers Saturday. Wood is putting together a superb second season with Washington. The 22-year-old left fielder is slashing .278/.375/.560 with 21 home runs, 57 RBI, 46 runs scored and 3.4 bWAR in 77 games.

Lile, meanwhile, has struggled offensively in the majors after a strong showing in Triple-A earlier this season. He did double and draw a walk against the Dodgers but he’s slashing just .163/.222/.347 with one homer, three RBI and five runs scored in 16 games with the Nationals.