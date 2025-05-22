The Washington Nationals put one of their key young players on the injured list on Thursday. Former second-overall pick Dylan Crews is on the injured list with an oblique strain, continuing a tough year for the Nationals. Even amid a winning streak, Washington just can't get any good news. But Crews is looking at the positives after the injury when speaking with The Associated Press's Ian Nicholas Quillen.

“It’s never a positive, you always want to go out there and play every day. But I guess it could’ve been worse. So we’ll just get in the training room and get it right so I can get on the field as soon as I can.”

Nationals manager Davey Martinez did not express the same certainty about the seriousness of the injury. “We know he’s got a strain. We don’t know the severity of it yet until the doctor sees him this afternoon.”

Crews is struggling in his first full season as the Nationals' right fielder. Before the injury, he posted a .196 batting average with a .620 OPS. In 31 games last year, he hit .218 with a .641 OPS. So, it has not been as easy a transition for Crews as it has been for his college teammate Paul Skenes. Now he lands on the injured list.

The Nationals are calling up Robert Hassell from AAA to replace Crews on the roster. Hassell was a part of the Juan Soto trade that sent him to the San Diego Padres. The 23-year-old is ranked 11th in the Nationals' pipeline, according to MLB.com, and has been dominating for the Rochester Red Wings. He is hitting .288 with a .742 OPS in 43 AAA games this year.

The Nationals finish off a series with the Braves on Thursday before hosting the Giants for three games. They hope that Hassell rakes and they can stay in the win column.