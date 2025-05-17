At 15-27 entering play Friday, the Baltimore Orioles are in last place in the AL East. The Orioles are kicking off a three-game series in Charm City against the 18-27 Washington Nationals, who are currently in third place in the NL East and 10.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets. This matchup could easily have turned into a battle of who could care less, especially considering Orioles manager Brandon Hyde’s unassailable job security in Baltimore.

But that’s not the way things have played out – in the early going anyway. Up 1-0 in the top of the third, Nationals infielder Nasim Nunez drove a 1-2 offering from Orioles starter Cade Povich to straightaway center. It appeared as if Nunez drove the 93 mph four-seamer to the wall for extra bases. But Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins had other ideas.

Despite the ball being hit on a rope in the exact direction of the outfielder, Mullins appeared to have a beat on the blast the whole way, per MLB's account on X.

HOW DID CEDRIC MULLINS CATCH THIS?! #RivalryWeekend pic.twitter.com/K8hR7YlfTG — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2025

He immediately turned and ran full speed toward the wall. Mullins stayed on his horse, reached the warning track and stuck his glove out just in time to make a sensational, over-the-shoulder basket catch. Even the great Willie Mays would have to put a star next to that one on his scorecard.

Orioles benefit from another sensational grab by Cedric Mullins in center

Mullins has spent his entire eight-year career with the Orioles, He's long been Baltimore’s starting center fielder. And it’s easy to see why, after that gem, which was reminiscent of Mays’ full sprint over-the-shoulder catch during the 1954 World Series at the cavernous Polo Grounds – a play so famous, it became known simply as The Catch.

While Mullins might not surpass the “Say Hey Kid” any time soon, he’s no stranger to making sensational grabs in the outfield. Earlier this season, Mullins made an extraordinary play to rob a home run. The center fielder tracked a shot off the bat of New York Yankees slugger Paul Goldschmidt and stole a two-run home run from the former MVP.

The remarkable catch proved pivotal as the Orioles went on to win the game 4-3, thanks in large part to Mullins’ defensive heroics.

Following his ridiculous grab Friday, the Orioles now have the lead in their matchup against Washington, taking a 2-1 advantage into the fourth inning.