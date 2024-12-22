The Washington Nationals are making moves to bolster their lineup, finalizing a trade to acquire first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers. Lowe, a 29-year-old slugger, brings a consistent offensive presence to a Nationals lineup that has struggled to produce runs. Another first baseman is on the move, as that position is a hot target this offseason.

“The Washington Nationals are finalizing a trade to acquire first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN.” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

He’s a career .272/.356/.433 hitter with a 122 wRC+ and has been a steady contributor for the Rangers, posting between 2.7 and 3.1 WAR in the last three seasons. In 2024, Lowe slashed .265/.361/.401 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs, numbers that instantly upgraded a Nationals lineup that ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple offensive categories, including home runs and slugging percentage. Left-handed reliever Robert Garcia is heading to Texas as part of the trade.

“Left-handed reliever Robert Garcia is headed from the Nationals to the Rangers in the Nathaniel Lowe trade, sources tell ESPN.” Passan also tweeted.

The Nationals are making moves this offseason as the 1B market is on fire

Garcia, 27, is a promising pre-arbitration arm who showed potential in 2024. His inclusion in the deal gives the Rangers a young bullpen option while they shuffle their infield following this trade.

Washington’s need for offensive reinforcement was glaring last season. The team hit the fewest home runs in the National League and struggled with a .375 slugging percentage, second-worst in the league. Lowe’s proven track record as a solid hitter and his ability to reach base—highlighted by a career .356 on-base percentage—should help the Nationals address those deficiencies.

With Lowe under team control through 2026, the Nationals gain more than just short-term production. Lowe’s presence at first base solidifies a key position as the team continues its rebuild, and his offensive capabilities could complement the development of Washington’s young core. Depending on how the 2025 season unfolds, Lowe could also serve as a valuable trade asset at the deadline or next offseason if the Nationals decide to accelerate their rebuild.

For the Rangers, the decision to move Lowe appears to be financially motivated. With Lowe projected to earn over $11 million in arbitration by 2025, Texas might prefer to allocate resources elsewhere. Additionally, the acquisition of Jake Burger suggests the Rangers could explore alternative infield configurations moving forward.

This trade highlights the Nationals’ commitment to reshaping their roster and addressing weaknesses. As Lowe dons the Nationals jersey, fans will be eager to see if his addition can help reverse the team’s fortunes and pave the way for a more competitive lineup. For the Rangers, Garcia’s potential emergence as a bullpen staple could make this a win-win trade in the long term.