When discussing the huge Juan Soto trade package the Washington Nationals received from the San Diego Padres back in 2022, the players that get the most media attention are All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and rising left fielder James Wood. Though, there is at least one other talent who has the ability to force his way into that conversation.

On Opening Day, MacKenzie Gore looked like the budding ace the Nats hoped they were getting when they completed the aforementioned deal with the Padres. The left-handed starting pitcher was masterful in a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing only a Kyle Schwarber single and striking out a whopping 13 batters in six shutout innings.

Gore has flashed high upside in the past but has been unable to fully break out to this point of his young career. Former players and current MLB Network analysts Mark DeRosa and Chris Young explain why the 2024 season could be different for him.

The No. 3 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft attacked Philly southpaw batters with his slider, utilizing it at a 51.1 percent rate on Thursday afternoon. Last season, he only threw the pitch seven percent of the time in those exact situations.

MacKenzie Gore was absolutely electric on Opening Day, striking out a career-high 13 hitters!

Can Nationals' MacKenzie Gore put everything together this year?

Other hurlers like Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck enjoyed great success by relying more on breaking balls and mixing up their pitching arsenal. Perhaps Gore is hoping that such an adjustment could launch him into stardom and help the Nationals markedly improve in 2025. If he can effectively lean on his slider throughout the campaign, then DeRosa thinks trouble awaits opposing hitters. “Lefties have absolutely zero chance,” he said.

MacKenzie Gore is 21-26 with a 4.14 ERA and 417 strikeouts in 378 2/3 career innings pitched. He posted his best season yet in 2024 (3.90 ERA, 181 strikeouts), but control remains an issue. If the 26-year-old can continue to cut down on the walks, of which he threw none versus the Phillies, then he could morph into an upper-echelon starter in the National League.

That is a high bar to set, but that is what Washington is asking of him as the club attempts to make a jump in the standings this season. Following his fantastic outing in Nationals Park, it will be worth watching to see if Gore stays slider-heavy versus left-handed batters when he makes his next start.