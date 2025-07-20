The Washington Nationals are not having the best season, and as the trade deadline approaches, there's a chance they could be sellers. There is one player that teams around the league are asking about, and the Nationals could be listening to trade offers surrounding him, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Several teams have called the Nats about All-Star lefty starter Mackenzie Gore. New Nats GM Mike DeBartolo has said that while he prefers to keep the core group he’ll ‘always listen.' Probably a long shot with 2 more years before free agency but worth teams trying,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Though DeBartolo wants to keep the core together, if there's an offer that is given to him that's enticing, there's no way he doesn't consider making the move. On the other hand, there were reports that other players on the Nationals may be available in a trade, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Washington Nationals are letting teams know that Kyle Finnegan, Josh Bell, Amed Rosario, Mike Soroka, and Nathaniel Lowe all are available,” Nightengale wrote.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of noise surrounding the Nationals, especially after they fired manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo. With the changes in the front office, it's not a surprise that they're trying to do the same thing with the roster.

After the firings, the Nationals had to gear up in draft mode, as they had the No. 1 pick this year. With DeBartolo making the plays as the interim general manager, the team selected Eli Willits with the pick, making him the youngest first overall pick in MLB Draft history.

The future seems to be bright for the Nationals, but right now, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding what the team will look like in the coming weeks.