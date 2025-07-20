There's no question that the Washington Nationals are having a disappointing season, and it's gotten to the point where they had to switch things up in the front office. Over a week ago, they fired manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo. Now, it looks like they're trying to make some changes on the team before the trade deadline, and there are a few players on the block, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Washington Nationals are letting teams know that Kyle Finnegan, Josh Bell, Amed Rosario, Mike Soroka and Nathaniel Lowe all are available,” Nightengale wrote.

Though the Nationals have these players on the trade block, it doesn't mean that they'll be able to have deals for all of them. It always takes two teams to make a trade, and they have to be interested in these players. For teams that are looking for a piece or two to fit what they're doing, the Nationals might be the ones they need to call.

The Nationals will look different when the season ends, and the most important thing is to find new people in the front office after firing Martinez and Rizzo.

Martinez and Rizzo were in charge when the Nationals won the 2019 World Series. Martinez ended his run with a 500-622 record and only had two seasons above .500 as the Nationals' manager.

Rizzo became the Nationals' assistant general manager in 2006 and was promoted to general manager in 2013. They made four playoff appearances while he was in the position.

After the firings, the Nationals had a big decision looming, as they had the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft. With Mike DeBartolo as the interim general manager, the team selected Eli Willits with the pick, making him the youngest first overall pick in MLB Draft history.

Some were surprised that Willits was the pick, but he has high upside and can be a special player when it's time for him to hit the field.

