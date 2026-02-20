PFL officially announced that Wintrust Arena in Chicago will host PFL Chicago on Saturday, April 11, with former Bellator Bantamweight Champion Sergio “The Phenom” Pettis set to headline against undefeated rising star Mitch McKee in a 135-pound showdown that has serious title implications.

Chicago, the PFL is back👊

The PFL returns to the Windy City on Saturday, April 11th

🎟️ #PFLChicago Pre-Sale goes LIVE at 11am#PFLChicago | Saturday, April 11th | Wintrust Arena | Chicago, Illinois | 📺 Streaming on ESPN2 @PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/SHs0MCT03e

— John Martin (@JohnMartinPFL) February 19, 2026

Pettis enters the fight riding a wave of momentum. The Milwaukee native turned heads with a Knockout of the Year performance against Magomed Magomedov last October, and now the No. 1-ranked bantamweight returns to the same arena looking to build on that statement. At 25-7, Pettis is one of the most experienced fighters in the division, a slick, technical striker with a championship pedigree who consistently delivers entertaining fights. A win over McKee could put him right back in the conversation for gold.

Article Continues Below

SERGIO PETTIS GET THE KO WIN WITH A NASTY ELBOW 😱 #RoadtoDubai pic.twitter.com/42dZh0WUTD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 3, 2025

Standing across the cage will be Mitch McKee, who makes his highly anticipated PFL debut with a spotless 10-0 record in tow. “Merciless” Mitch earned his spot on this stage with a second-round TKO finish in his last LFA outing, and he's coming in with a chip on his shoulder. Debuting against a former champion in enemy territory? That's either the definition of bold or proof that McKee genuinely believes he belongs among the elite. Either way, fans in Chicago are in for a treat.

The co-main event is no afterthought. Milwaukee's own Jordan Newman (8-0), ranked No. 4 in the middleweight division, collides with No. 7 Josh Silveira (15-5) of American Top Team in what promises to be a stylistic chess match. Newman brings serious wrestling credentials as a three-time NCAA Division III All-American, while Silveira, a former PFL tournament finalist, brings an 80% finish rate that demands respect. Undefeated wrestler vs. relentless finisher is a classic MMA formula, and this one could steal the show.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 9:00 p.m. ET, with the early card streaming on the ESPN App starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

April 11 in Chicago is shaping up to be one of PFL's strongest cards of the year. Don't sleep on it.