The Professional Fighters League is cementing Dubai's status as the Middle East's premier MMA destination with another star-studded card at Coca-Cola Arena on February 7, 2026. PFL Road to Dubai delivers a championship doubleheader that promises to provide fireworks across two prestigious title fights, underscoring the organization's commitment to the region through its partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.

What fight are you looking forward to on Saturday, February 7th?

The headliner features lightweight division supremacy on the line as undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov returns to defend his throne against Alfie Davis, the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament champion. Nurmagomedov's perfect record — 20-0 with one no-contest — represents one of the sport's most impressive undefeated streaks, but Davis arrives as a legitimate threat after capturing tournament gold.

The co-main event adds significant intrigue as Ramazan Kuramagomedov, who holds the distinction of being the last Bellator welterweight champion, seeks to establish PFL supremacy against Shamil Musaev, the 2024 welterweight tournament victor. Both title fights promise technical excellence at the highest level.

Beyond the championship bouts, the main card features compelling subplot narratives. Jesus Pinedo's comeback carries momentum as a former featherweight tournament champion, but unbeaten phenom Salamat Isbulaev represents the next generation of talent poised to challenge established veterans. The welterweight collision between Umalatov and Abdouraguimov matches two of the division's sharpest minds, while Rahmani's undefeated streak faces its toughest test against the experienced Williams.

The preliminary card spans 13 total bouts, showcasing global talent from established names like Khabib Nabiev and emerging prospects seeking breakthrough opportunities. This international roster reinforces PFL's positioning as a truly global promotion capable of attracting elite competitors regardless of geography.

Main Card Highlights:

Lightweight Title Fight : Undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0-0, 1 NC) defends his crown against 2025 tournament champion Alfie Davis (20-5-1)

: Undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0-0, 1 NC) defends his crown against 2025 tournament champion Alfie Davis (20-5-1) Welterweight Title Bout : Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0), the last Bellator welterweight titleholder, challenges 2024 tournament champion Shamil Musaev (20-0-1) in the co-main event

: Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0), the last Bellator welterweight titleholder, challenges 2024 tournament champion Shamil Musaev (20-0-1) in the co-main event Rising Talent Collision : Former featherweight tournament champion Jesus Pinedo (25-7-1) squares off against unbeaten prospect Salamat Isbulaev (9-0)

: Former featherweight tournament champion Jesus Pinedo (25-7-1) squares off against unbeaten prospect Salamat Isbulaev (9-0) Welterweight War : Elite contenders Magomed Umalatov (18-1) and France's Abdoul Abdouraguimov (19-1) clash in a high-stakes matchup

: Elite contenders Magomed Umalatov (18-1) and France's Abdoul Abdouraguimov (19-1) clash in a high-stakes matchup Heavyweight Action: Undefeated Pouya Rahmani (5-0) faces American veteran Karl Williams (10-4)

Broadcasting live at 12 p.m. ET via ESPN App for U.S. viewers and Starzplay for MENA audiences, PFL Road to Dubai represents another significant milestone for combat sports in the region.