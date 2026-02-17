After spending almost a decade away from MMA, legendary mixed-martial arts fighter and former WWE star, Ronda Rousey, is now all set to make her way back inside the Octagon. Last seen losing to Shayna Baszler in WWE and in a few matches with Marina Shafir in the Indies and ROH, Rousey's last MMA match dates back to a 2016 loss against Amanda Nunes.

As announced by Netflix, she is now all set to return in a fight against Gina Carano, who boasts an MMA record of 7-1; 3 KOs, 1 submission, while Rousey's record boasts 2-2; 3 KOs, 9 submissions. 10 years out of the cage, Rousey will now don her gloves as she takes on Carano in Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome on Saturday, May. 16, 2026. The fight will take place under the banner of Jake Paul's MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) and will be streamed live on Netflix.

Shortly after the announcement was made public, Paul shared his statement on social media. Hyping up the fight and paying gratitude to Rousey, Paul opened up and revealed her to be one of his inspirations.

“Surreal moment. I started taking judo because of Ronda Rousey. Now I get to work with her and Gina Carano to bring MMA to Netflix. Here we go [Most Valuable Promotions],” Paul wrote.

Surreal moment. I started taking judo because of Ronda Rousey. Now I get to work with her and Gina Carano to bring MMA to Netflix. Here we go…@MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/zphmZM47kO — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 17, 2026

Rousey's return match will be fought at featherweight (145lb) and is reportedly scheduled to be contested for five rounds, which is similar to the length allotted to title fights and main events in the UFC. While Rousey will participate in her first MMA fight since 2016, this will mark Carano's return to the cage in nearly 17 years, with her last fight taking place in 2009.