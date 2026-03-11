In the next few months, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to make her MMA comeback fight against Gina Carano in May. 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. While Rousey will make her MMA comeback following a successful pro-wrestling career, Carano will also be in her first MMA fight in nearly 17 years, which be streamed on Netflix.

With the fight set to take place under the banner of Jake Paul's MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), Rousey recently appeared for an interview with TMZ, where she opened up about her MMA return fight.

“I’m better than I’ve ever been. I’m definitely better than I’ve ever been,” Rousey said. “It just really helps so much that the landscape of the sport has changed. You know, people forgot that when I was competing, before, there were no coaches with MMA experience. There was no one with MMA experience with coaching experience.

“So, usually, the person with the most MMA experience on the team was the fighter. And everybody else had their own separate discipline, and it was up to the fighter themselves to try and piece things together,” she added. “Finally, with this camp, I have help with that. I’m not just guessing and having to go and spar over and over and over again and try and piece things together and figure things out. It’s us as a team actually developing all of this together, and I've never been better.”

“I was more strong and more explosive and, you know, more cartilage and collagen before. But always what set me apart is my technique and how skilled I am as a martial artist,” Rousey said. “And I’ve never been more skilled, my technique’s never been better, I’ve never had a better and higher fight IQ. This is definitely the best that I’ve ever been,” Rousey concluded.

Gina Carano, who boasts an MMA record of 7-1; 3 KOs, 1 submission, will take on the former Judoka, wrestler, and MMA fighter Rousey, who boasts an MMA record of 2-2; 3 KOs, 9 submissions.