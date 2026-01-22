YouTuber, celebrity, and influencer Jake Paul has been in the news recently after his humiliating loss to Anthony Joshua last year in Dec. 2025. Medically indefinitely suspended from boxing, a new update has now emerged on Paul's MMA career.

Almost three years ago, in 2023, Paul signed to fight for the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in MMA; however, his debut and first fight never came to fruition. It now seems Paul's MMA career has come to an end before it ever began. Almost three years after signing his PFL contract, it has now reportedly expired. When Paul had put pen to paper on his PFL deal in 2023, it was rumored to be a multi-year deal with plans outlined for at least one MMA fight in 2023.

Three years since then, his contract with PFL has now reportedly concluded, as noted by Ariel Helwani. During his Jan. 21, 2026, episode, Helwani claimed that Paul's partnership with PFL has now ended.

“Whatever affiliation, business-wise or not, that Jake Paul and his team had with the PFL, I’m hearing that that is no more.” However, neither Paul nor PFL has officially commented on the situation. The news also comes just days after PFL’s founder and chairman, Donn Davis, walked away.

The Jake Paul-PFL partnership seems to be over 😳 #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/MrquoNdngW — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) January 21, 2026

Three years ago, at the time of his signing, Paul was heavily rumored to be in a fight with Nate Diaz. Although the MMA fight never took place between the two, as both men opted to fight each other in a boxing match, Paul emerged victorious. While never getting to experience a career in boxing, Paul evolved himself into a household boxing name, having even beat Mike Tyson a few years ago in 2024.