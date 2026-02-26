PFL announced Wednesday that it will return to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Saturday, May 2, headlined by hometown hero Logan Storley in what promises to be one of the most emotionally charged fights of the season. Storley, a four-time NCAA Division I All-American and former Interim Bellator Welterweight World Champion, will step back into the cage in front of his home crowd for the first time since 2024 — and he's never lost there.

The No. 4-ranked welterweight (18-4) will square off against No. 7-ranked Florim Zendeli (11-1-1) in the main event, a fight that could have major implications in the PFL welterweight division. Storley enters motivated after a semifinals run in the 2025 Welterweight World Tournament, eager to remind the world that he belongs at the top of the division. But Zendeli is no pushover — the 2024 PFL Europe Welterweight Champion carries an imposing 82% finish rate and is riding momentum following a unanimous decision win over Omar El Dafrawy in October 2025. He won't be coming to Sioux Falls just to fill a seat.

Article Continues Below

The co-main event adds even more local flavor to the card. South Dakota's own Cheyanne Bowers (7-2), a former LFA Champion, makes her highly anticipated PFL debut against undefeated Brazilian prospect Sabrinna de Sousa (5-0), ranked No. 9 in the women's flyweight division. Bowers will be fighting in front of what could be a partisan home crowd, giving her every incentive to come out swinging. De Sousa, however, remains unbeaten and brings a level of danger that Bowers cannot overlook.

The main card airs live in the U.S. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, while the early prelims kick off at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on ESPN+.

Additional bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, but the stage is already set for a memorable night of fights in Sioux Falls. All eyes will be on Storley — fighting with a city on his back.